Sybil Lenora Yelverton Lewis

Sybil Lewis was born on March 11, 1927, in Bay Springs and passed on to her heavenly home on June 16, 2020.
Mrs. Lewis is survived by her children Dan (Sue) Lewis and Hilda (Tim) Barnes; her grandchildren Kellee Lewis (Matt) Smith, Jo Barnes (Terry) Holzman, Jill Barnes (John) Hill, Gent (Heather) Lewis, Joy Barnes (Greg) Willis, Cole (Paige) Barnes, Chip (Michelle) Lewis, Alex Lewis and Danielle Lewis. She is also survived by her 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years Lemuel Lewis. Also preceding her death were her son Reginald “Regi” Lewis and her parents Vernice and Onie Yelverton.
Mrs. Lewis was devoted to the Lord, serving in multiple capacities in several churches. She and her husband traveled the world as he was serving our country in the Air Force, and she always found a way to serve along beside him in the church. She took great pride in her family and her gardening.
Funeral services will be Friday, June 19, at 1 p.m. at Mount Nebo Baptist Church and the burial will follow in Mount Nebo Cemetery. Rev. John Hill will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of the arrangements.
Proverbs 31:31: “Give her of the fruit of her hands; and let her own works praise her in the gates.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.