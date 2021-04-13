Sylvia Jean Bolton, 80, of Ellisville passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021 at her residence in Ellisville. She was born Wednesday, July 10, 1940, in Sikes, La.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 14, at 2 p.m. at White Oak Baptist Church and the burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. James Walker will officiate.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Bolton; and parents Willie and Ruby Temple.
Survivors include her two brothers, John Temple and Leon Temple (Jean); two sisters, Jerry Bayles and Lisa Chandler (Ryan); three sons, John Bolton, Mark Bolton (Melissa) and David Bolton; two daughters, Donnis Bolton and Charlotte Tisdale (Shane); nine grandsons; seven granddaughters; 12 great-grandsons; five great-granddaughters; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Bobby Whatley, Michael Bolton, Wayne Bolton, Adam Bolton, John C. Bolton, John T. Bolton and Colby Tisdale. Honorary pallbearers were Jake Bolton and Heath Bolton.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
