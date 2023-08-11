Sylvia Jean Rogers Hair, 75, of Laurel passed away on Aug. 8, 2023. She worked for many years at various daycare facilities in Jones County.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents Houston and Florine Rogers of Hattiesburg.
Sylvia is survived by her husband of 43 years Ralph Hair of Laurel; sister Judy Brown (Ken) of Chattanooga, Tenn.; three daughters, Jennifer Donaldson of Laurel, Kristie Sumrall of Long Beach and Kimberly Brock (Andy) of Tylertown; and five grandchildren, Mackenzie Donaldson, Aubrey Jernigan, Zoie Jernigan, Laken Brock and Joshua Brock (Samanatha).
Sylvia was born in Laurel on Oct. 4, 1947. She was a member of Glade Baptist Church of Laurel and greatly loved her church family.
A memorial service will be at Glade Baptist Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Rev. Ken Harrison will officiate.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.