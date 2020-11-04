Sylvia Kay Brewer, 63, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at her home in Laurel. She was born on Oct. 30, 1956.
She was preceded in death by her mother Sylvia Larue Rickard and her grandmother Lessie Lee.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 44 years William L. "Billy" Brewer; her daughter Teresa L. “Tera” Carter (Austin); her son Daniel L. Brewer; and her only grandchild, Adam Lucas “Luke” Carter. She is also survived by her father Jewell Dean Pitts; her two sisters, Angela Austin and Pamela Rasberry (John); her brother Johnny N. Rickard; and a host of nieces and nephews.
At the request of the family, a private memorial service will take place.
