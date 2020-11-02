Sylvia Marie Hill, 84, of Ellisville passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at her residence in Ellisville. She was born Wednesday, Nov. 13, 1935 in Rayne, La.
Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. with visitation from 9-11 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church with burial will follow in Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.
Brother Roy Crouch and Brother James Autry will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She was well known for her singing voice and her love for Jesus, family and friends. She will be greatly missed. She was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her mother Viola Meaux; father David Meaux Sr.; brother David Meaux Jr.; sister Yvonne Meaux; and great-grandson Teddy James Parish.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years Marzell Hill; daughters Connie Firmin (David) and Kathy St.Amant (Michael); grandchildren Michael Firmin, Jared Firmin, Stephen Firmin (Ashleigh), Taylor Firmin, Katie Parish (DJ) and Amanda St.Amant; great-grandchildren Caleb Firmin (LeAnn), Paige Firmin, Cade Firmin, Kylee Firmin, Kayne Firmin, Olivia Parish, Scarlett Parish, Harlee St.Amant, Amelya Parish and Reese St.Amant; sister Stella Bond; and brother Claude Meaux (Bernie).
Pallbearers will be Jared Firmin, Stephen Firmin, Michael Firmin, Caleb Firmin, Taylor Firmin and Cade Firmin.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Firmin, Michael St.Amant and DJ Parish.
