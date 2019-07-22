Sylvia Orpal "Polly" Adcock Reeves, 94, of Ellisville passed away from this life and went to Heaven on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was born Wednesday, Feb. 25, 1925 in Covington County.
She was a member of Jesus Name Apostolic Church of Seminary in Covington County. She was loved by all whoever had the pleasure of knowing her. .
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 23, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow in Jesus Name Apostolic Church Cemetery on Highway 590 east of Seminary. Brother Randy Sanford and Brother Kenny Morris will officiate. Members of her family will serve as pallbearers. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Reeves was preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Reeves; parents Avery E. and Sallie Herrington Adcock; son Samuel T. Reeves; son-in-law Jerry Lee Clark; grandson Danny Clark; and infant great-granddaughter Patience M. Clark. Also preceding her in death were five brothers, Olan Adcock, Abb Adcock, Willis Adcock, Paul Adcock and James Adcock; and four sisters, Myrtis Nixon, Myrtle Napier, Eunice Howell and Pat Hill.
Survivors include her daughter Patsy R. Hall (John David) of Mount Olive; daughter-in-law Ann Reeves Walkerof Mount Olive; grandsons Kenneth Clark (Cheryl) of Rose Hill and Grady Reeves of Ellisville; step-grandson Brad Hall (Heather) of Brandon; granddaughters Angie Daniels (Danny) of Moselle, Melinda Brewer (David) of Mount Olive, Brandy Reeves of Ellisville; granddaughter-in-law Connie Clark of Laurel; sister Margaret Walters of Pineville, Ore.; sister-in-law Shirley Dykes of Soso; and a host of great- and great-great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.
Special thanks to the staff of Comfort Care Nursing Home for the excellent care they have provided for the last several years and to the staff at South Central Regional Medical Center for the excellent care they have provided the last three weeks.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
