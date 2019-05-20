Talmadge Guy Boatner Sr., 75, of Ovett was taken by the angels on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his residence. He was born Thursday, March 16, 1944 in Louisville.
Visitation was at Faith Baptist Church in Ovett on Sunday and Monday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Funeral services will follow at the church at 2 with burial following in Lancaster Cemetery. Brother Thomas Cochran and Brother Howard Morgan will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
"Cowboy," as he was known to his friends and family, worked as a truck driver for 31 years during which time he earned many safe driving award. He also owned and operated a horse farm. His passion was caring for blind and ill horses and helping restore them to health. He adopted two wild burros and funded their lifetime care on a professional reserve. For the past 30 years, one of his joys in life was growing and donating his hair to children with cancer.
Mr. Boatner was preceded in death by his parents Harold Ambers Boatner and Kathleen Hartness Downing; son William Ambers Boatner; and siblings James Harold Boatner, Grady Boatner and Brenda Jo Boatner Elias.
Survivors include his children Talmadge Boatner Jr. (Chrissy) of South Carolina, Harold Boatner of Tupelo, Janie Hernandez (Concho) of Baton Rouge, and Dustin Guy Boatner; siblings Gary Gene Downing Sr. (Sue) of Florence and Kathy Lynn Downing of Raymond; grandchildren Jessica Marie Boatner of Indiana, Joshua Guy Boatner and Justin Matthew Boatner, both of Arlington, Va., Alexis Marie Boatner of Aiken, S.C., William Scott Boatner, Amber Boatner, Emily Grace Boatner, all of Mississippi, Mary Diane Boatner of Tupelo and Brando Levi Hernandez and Isabella Crystal Hernandez, both of Baton Rouge; great-grandson, Jayden Christopher Boatner of Indiana; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Gary Gene Downing Jr., John Downing, Tony Newell, Stanley Manning, Gordon Pitts and Grady Scarborough.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Concho Hernandez and Tommy Shows.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.