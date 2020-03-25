Talmadge Ray Ishee, 80, died of natural causes on March 22, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
Ray is survived by his wife Doris Ishee of Stringer; his sons Tony Ishee (Patti) of Stringer and Mark Ishee (DeAnne) of Montevallo, Ala.; brothers Alton Ishee (Joan) of Sylvarena and Gerry Ishee (Brenda) of Quitman; sister Nancy Todd of Panama City Fla.; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years Peggy Parker Ishee, and his parents Melvin and Hazel Ishee all of Stringer.
Ray was born to parents Melvin and Hazel Ishee Aug. 16, 1939 in Stringer. He worked at Ingalls Shipbuilding for four years as a certified pipe-fitter. In 1969, Ray returned to his hometown and took a job helping to build the Georgia Pacific Plant in Taylorsville. Afterward, he was hired to stay on at GP in the maintenance department for the Particleboard Division. He worked there until his retirement in 1996, ending his 27-year Georgia Pacific career as maintenance supervisor.
Ray truly shined as a husband and father. In 1958, he married Peggy Parker and the couple had two children together. After Peggy's death from ovarian cancer, Ray married Doris Trest Parker in 2007.
He was a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church in Stringer, where he loved singing in the church choir. Ray was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing all of his life. Aviation was another great love for Ray. He was a private pilot and thoroughly enjoyed flying his Cessna 152. The last decade of his life, Ray faced serious health issues that resulted in paralysis and made participating in his favorite hobbies challenging. His strong spirit and optimistic attitude enabled him to continue hunting for most of his life. His family and friends will remember him as a strong and loving man.
His funeral is scheduled for Thursday, March 26. Due to the restrictions caused by the current COVID-19 concerns, there will only be a graveside service for immediate family at Clear Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Randy McHan will officiate. A memorial service will be announced at a future date. At that time, the family will welcome all friends and family to help us celebrate Ray's life together.
If you'd like to leave a tribute or share a memory of Ray please visit Ray's memorial webpage www.forevermissed.com/talmadge-ray-ishee and leave a comment for the family. In place of flowers, we ask you to consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The family thanked the staff of Memory Chapel of Laurel for their assistance at this difficult time.
