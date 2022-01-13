Talmage Lowery Sumrall, 88, of Sandersville passed away at home in the care of his wife on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. He was born Aug. 9, 1933, in Laurel and spent his childhood in Big Creek.
In 1954, Lowery married Sarah Ann (Hardage) Sumrall and moved to Sandersville, where they built their life together. He was a member of Sandersville Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, chairman of deacons, Sunday school teacher, choir member and on numerous committees throughout his 65 years of service.
Lowery was a graduate of Soso High School, then he attended Jones County Junior College, Mississippi State University and the University of Southern Mississippi, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Chemistry. He spent time in South Carolina, Georgia and Colorado in the service of the United States Army Signal Corps. While serving in the Army and stationed in Colorado, Lowery developed an interest in photography that he pursued for the rest of his life. He said, “If you're a photographer, you have to take pictures.”
Lowery was an avid learner throughout his life. After a 30-year career at Masonite Corporation, he studied photography, built a darkroom and lab in his home, and established Sum-R-All Photography with his wife. He and his “Ann” successfully ran the company for 23 years. They enjoyed traveling all over the South and establishing clients who were more like family.
Papaw loved his family, who he always affectionately referred to as his “people.” He and Mimi spent countless hours watching their grandchildren and great-grandchildren doing the things they loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents Talmage L. and Dollie (Grantham) Sumrall; and his sister Heleneise (Sumrall) Jefcoat.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years Sarah Ann (Hardage) Sumrall; his brother John L. Sumrall; and sister Faye Joyce (Sumrall) Parker; children Jim Sumrall, Lea Lightsey (Mike), David Sumrall (Tracy) and Polly Armstrong (Rod); his grandchildren Keri Padgett (Ryan), Kris Lightsey (Brandy), Courtney Crager (Kyle), Casey Reid (Derek) and Samantha Delk (Dalton); and 13 great-grandchildren, Jaylen and Kaden Padgett; Karsen, Kooper and Hannah Kate Lightsey, Collin, Brantlee and Ty Crager; Fischer, Tate and Madelyn Reid, and Lexi and Ellie Delk.
Memory Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Visitation and funeral services will be at Sandersville Baptist Church on Friday, Jan. 14. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and the service will follow at noon with Brother Paul Brashier and Brother Wesley Page officiating. Interment will be in Sandersville Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Padgett, Kris Lightsey, Kyle Crager, Derek Reid, Dalton Delk, Mark Robinson, Royce Blackledge and Jordan Rogers.
