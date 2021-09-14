Teddy R. Sloan, born in Itawamba County on Aug. 11, 1947, lost his fight with COVID-19 and passed from this this life on Aug. 30, 2021 at the age of 74.
Mr. Sloan was a carpenter by trade. He was also a veteran of the United States Army and received the Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Sharpshooter (Rifle M-16).
He was survived by two sons, Teddy Russell Sloan Jr. and Bobby Witchen Sloan; grandchild Justin Robert Sloan; two brothers, James E. Sloan and Len Sloan; and three sisters, Nancy Sloan, Patricia R. Sloan and Sherry Sloan.
A graveside memorial service will be on the morning of Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. at Ovett Cemetery in Ovett.
