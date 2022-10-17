Teresa S. Morgan, 69, of Laurel passed away on Oct. 15, 2022 at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born June 2, 1953.
She was preceded in death by her mother Doris Williford; father Edd Sumrall; and stepfather Sam Williford.
She is survived by her husband Bill Morgan; sons David Morgan and Ray (Joan) Morgan; granddaughters Heather Morgan and April Morgan; and her sister Patricia (Sidney) Hosey.
Pallbearers will be Zane Stewart, Bobby Brady, Gerry Tucker, Stan Blackledge, David Elzey and Sonny Cooley.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home today (Tuesday) from 5-7 p.m. The service will be at Memory Chapel on Wednesday at 10 a.m. with interment to follow at Antioch Cemetery. Mark Brady will officiate.
To sign the online guestbook, visit
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.