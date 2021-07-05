Teresa Virginia Blackledge-Davis, 67, went on to be with the Lord on the morning of Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Wayne General Hospital after a brief illness.
She was preceded in death by her daddy Charles Alton Blackledge in 1980.
She is survived by her three children, Julia Davis-McGee (Jason), Justin Davis (Sarah) and John Davis. She is also survived by her former husband and father of their three children Delane Davis; her mother Mary Bridget Blackledge; and her sister Carol Blackledge-Rawson.
A memorial service celebrating her well-lived life was on June 26 at Pleasant Grove Church of Christ in Laurel, the town in which she was born and raised.
The light of her life and absolute epicenter of her world were her three children and her five grandchildren, whom she referred to as her doodlebugs: Caroline Davis, 15, Holden Davis, 9, Samuel Davis, 1, Meredith McGee, 6, and Elliott Virginia McGee, 3. An accomplished lifelong artist who primarily created beautiful folk-style paintings of all kinds that have hung in art galleries (and her loved ones’ homes) across the United States.
Grandma Reesie left a lasting legacy of love and respect. She frequently put loving notes in her children’s lunches to remind them of their infinite worth. Once grown and starting families of their own, she mailed hand-written notes to her children and grandchildren; no pretense nor expected thanks, she simply found bliss in her God-given ability to express her immeasurable love for those who mattered most to her. After her departure, among her few possessions were numerous blank thank-you cards; she was a true quick draw when it came to expressing gratitude. Most importantly, she loved the Lord Jesus so her loved ones know they will see her again.
Mom is and will be missed until we join her in the house He has prepared for us. Until then and afterward, thankfully, she will rest peacefully at His feet. A good and faithful servant has done well.
