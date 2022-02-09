Terrell L. Veazey Jr.

After more than 60 years of life, Terrell L. “Terry” Veazey Jr. of Columbus moved into his Heavenly home on Feb. 2, 2022, passing away at his residence in the New Hope community. Born on April 20, 1961, in Canton, he was a graduate of West Jones High School and Southeastern Baptist College.
A man of many distinctive characteristics, he was perhaps known to you and many others for his innate willingness to help others, a joyfully infectious spirit, his singing voice that enthralled those who heard it, and, of course, a headful of curls that, through time, moved slightly from blonde to gray.
Growing up, his family made their home in a number of areas from Carthage to Magnolia, Ark., and eventually, thanks in part to Gibson's Discount Center, he found himself in Laurel. In the 1978-’79 school year, he walked across the gymnasium floor at West Jones, where Lisa Reeves decided immediately that she was going to marry him, and in August 1981, she did. Theirs was a love story that saw them move from Laurel to West Point to Columbus, raising children, serving in churches, playing softball and more.
At Southeastern, he met Troy Carter, who taught Terry what church ministry could and should be. From here, Terry's ministry would lead him to serve in a number of churches, including Shady Grove First Baptist in Heidelberg, Parkview Baptist in Laurel, West End Baptist in West Point and Pleasant Hill Baptist and Antioch Baptist, both in Columbus. It was in these churches that friendships were created that lasted throughout his lifetime and, for his family, beyond.
Terry was a quiet man, but he was resolute in his priorities, unwavering in his love for his family, his devotion to the church, his appreciation of the outdoors, and his support of the Ole Miss Rebels. He used his words sparingly, yet you always knew they were genuine. He cared for others deeply, and he had a gift for showing those expressions of care in a way that made you feel seen and valued. Terry was a man of vision and determination, and no one could sing "How Great Thou Art" or "Watch the Lamb" as he did.
Terry was preceded in death by his brother Mark Veazey; his in-laws Benny and Mona Reeves; and his stepfather Norman Cormier.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years Lisa Veazey; his children Trey (Jessica) Veazey, Joy Veazey and Ben (Kayla Jones) Veazey; his grandchildren Maybelle and Henry Veazey, Kylan and Kollyns Pearson, and Tayt Jones; his parents Terrell and Grace Veazey and Sarah Elizabeth Cormier; his brother Carl Veazey; his sister Tara (Josh) Sherman; and his sister-in-law Cynthia Greene.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 11, from 6-8 p.m. at Lowndes Funeral Home. A service will be at the same location on Saturday at 11 a.m., with interment to follow in Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be his sons Tony Bjorklund, Tony Brown, Matt Dowdy, Derek Pierce, Nathan Sprouse and Randy West.
Memorials in Terry's memory may be made to Crossroads Sober Living Home, Attn: Dusty Snider, 152 South McCrary Road, Columbus, MS 39702; Southeastern Baptist College, 4229 Highway 15 North, Laurel, MS 39440; or The Walker School, Office of Development, 700 Cobb Parkway North, Marietta, GA 30062.
"Let us resolve to endure our afflictions, persevere in prayer, and rejoice in hope for the future." — Romans 12:12)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.