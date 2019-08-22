Terry Breland, longtime resident of the Sharon Community, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at the age of 59.
Mr. Breland was preceded in death by father Larry Breland; mother Jeanette Dangelo; and brother Micheal Breland.
Mr. Breland is survived by brothers Marvin Breland of Soso and Robert Breland of Ellisville; sisters Brenda Tillman, Colenda Altmyer and Susan Teresa Cunningham, all of Mobile, Ala.; as well as many nephews, nieces and friends.
The family will host an informal graveside memorial next month, Sept. 28, at 10:30 a.m. at Salem Cemetery (off Highway 84 at the beginning of Wayne County at Strengthford Road)
Bishop JJ Holloway will officiate. A picnic-style lunch will follow at same location.
