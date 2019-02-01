Terry Carlton Nowicki, 61, of Brazoria, Texas, passed away Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 in Houston. Terry was born Jan. 21, 1958 in Freeport, Texas, to Frank J. and Willie Mae Welch Nowicki Jr.
Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville with funeral services following at noon in the chapel. Interment will follow at Welch-Graham cemetery.
A visitation was also Wednesday at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, TX.
Terry was a member of IBEW Local 716, he loved history, genealogy and ranching.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Thomas Nowicki.
He is survived by his daughter Terri Nowicki of Houston; brother Brian Nowicki of Brazoria; sisters Sylvia Scruggs and husband Jerry of Ellisville, Carolyn Martin and husband Douglas of Angleton, Texas, and Lisa Nowicki Perry of Plymouth, Ind.
Pallbearers are nephews and cousins of Mr. Nowicki — Jason Scruggs, Jeremy Scruggs, Shane Steinwinder, Danny Wilson, John Herrington and Stephen Bush.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bonnard Bush, Warren Graham, David McQueen, Tommy Welch and Raymond Welch.
