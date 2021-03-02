Terry “TL” Harris, 68, of Atlanta transitioned Feb. 28, 2021 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
He was born Nov. 26, 1952, in Laurel and graduated from Oak Park High School Class of 1964.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lewis D. “LD” Harris and Juanita Harris; and Gregory Seales, Grant Toliver and Pamela Madison.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 23 years Ida; six children, Keeshea (Grailyn) Pratt of Houston, Demario (Alecia) Harris of Atlanta, Patricia Juanita Harris and Orlon Hall of Atlanta; Ronald Hall of Portland, Ore., and Lisa Miller of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren Blaike and Isabella Pratt, Taylor, Dillon and Andrew Harris, Madison Harris, Anaya Hall, Mario Usher, Dorothy Simmons and Christopher Moultry; five siblings, Shannon Harris, Donald Harri, Marva Faye Harris and Steven (Rose) Harris, all of Laurel, and Tyrone (Jannet) Davis of Biloxi and Jackson; in-laws Lewis (Charlotte) Seales of Hudson Oaks, Texas, Paul Seales and Michele Sanders, both of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Jennifer Toliver-Hudson of Atlanta.
Very special cousin Lisa Leatherwood of Los Angeles and all of his nieces and nephews were very special to him.
Terry attended Jackson State University on a music scholarship. He became a well-loved music industry manager, touching the lives of many artists and producers, such as Swizz Beatz, Trillville and Dem Franchize Boyz, just to name a very few. There really isn't space enough to list all the lives that he has touched musically. He loved all music, but always kept his "ear to the street," for the next exciting sound. He was classically trained, but not limited to any genre of music.
He was one of the few people who had a dream about family and career and they both became a reality. His life centered on both. His love was immense for them.
He had so many very close friends from his childhood in Laurel to college at Jackson State University that he remained very close to, along with special friends in Nashville. When he became your friend, it was for life. Additional information regarding services will be provided at a later date, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
