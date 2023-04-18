Terry L. Masters Sr. of Laurel passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the age of 82. He was born Oct. 12, 1940, in Jonesville, La., and spent his childhood in Jena, La. He was married to his wife Beda for 61 years.
He worked in the oilfield industry for ABB Vetco Gray for 30-plus years. After retirement, he then started his own company, Masters Valve Services, LLC. He ran his company from 2003-’16.
He was preceded in death by his parents Obie Lee Masters and Ida Hardee Masters.
He is survived by his wife Beda; his son Terry L. Masters Jr. (Deborah); his daughter Karen Ishee (Billie); grandchildren Meagan Fretwell (Derek), Kayla Poore (Nathan) and Trevor Ishee; great-grandchildren Deakon and Judah Fretwell and Maverick Poore; sister LaVada Borden (Dean); and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 19, at Memory Chapel from 5-8 p.m. A service will be Thursday at Memory Chapel at 10 a.m. followed by burial at Memorial Gardens in Laurel.
Pallbearers will be Trevor Ishee, Nathan Poore, Stephen Daniels, Stanley Welborn, Randy Welborn and Tommy Sims.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.