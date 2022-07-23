Terry Lee Hammonds, 63, of Ellisville passed away July 21, 2022 in Ellisville. Terry was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) in 2019.
Visitation and Celebration of Life, including sharing fond memories of Terry from friends and family, will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel on Saturday, July 30. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and the Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Brother Terry Frye will officiate and burial will follow in Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel.
He was preceded in death by his parents George Preston Hammonds and Charlotte Cheeks Hammonds.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years Dianne Holifield Hammonds; sons Preston Hammonds, Chase Hammonds (Monica) and Mason Hammonds; four grandchildren, Tallon Hammonds Ruiz, Gavin Hammonds, Levi Hammonds and Dallas Hammonds; and brother Mark Hammonds (Margie).
Terry Hammonds graduated from R.H. Watkins High School in 1977. Terry received an associate’s degree from Jones County Junior College. He attended Belhaven University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Terry was a member of the Baptist faith and attended Life Church in Laurel until his illness.
Terry worked for McKee Foods Corporation as a leader in his field. He advanced with the company to become division manager. He will long be remembered for mentoring sales teams in marketing. He advanced not only in his own career but paved the way for new leaders within the company. Terry never met a stranger and was always helping others. Terry will also be remembered for his compassion and kindness for others. He was so talented, brilliant, funny and charming. He adored his family and will be missed by everyone who was blessed to know him.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Louisiana/Mississippi Chapter of the ALS foundation at als.org/donate.
