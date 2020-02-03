Memorial services for Terry Pair will be Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11:30 a.m. from McClain-Hays Chapel in Philadelphia with Rev. Chris Young and Dr. Dan Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Cedarlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
After a valiant two-year battle with pancreatic cancer, Terry Pair transcended into heaven on Jan. 31, 2020, at the age of 76.
Although his adventures took him to every continent on Earth, his heart was firmly planted in Mississippi. He graduated from Philadelphia High School, where he excelled in football and track. After attending East Central Junior College, Terry joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Vietnam War.
Terry started out in radio broadcasting at WHOC in Philadelphia and also worked as a DJ in Meridian and Laurel. During his time in Laurel, he was a member of the Laurel Jaycees and began a 30-year career as an athletic official, mostly in the Pine Belt area. He was voted Official of the Year multiple times and officiated in football, basketball and baseball state championship games. He also worked the Mississippi-Alabama all-star football game.
Terry later moved to Waynesboro to become the director of Parks and Recreation. He was a longtime supporter of Ole Miss sports and was a football season-ticket holder until the last year of his life. Terry served as president of the Wayne County Rebel Club and also as president of the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce. After retirement, he moved back to Philadelphia to be near his big brother, the late James Pair. He also traveled the state supporting the athletic and academic achievements of his grandchildren Collins Pace and Mary Elizabeth Pace, both of whom graduated from Ole Miss.
Terry had a passion for travel. He visited all 50 states at least twice, visited 50 foreign countries and all seven continents. Whether it was climbing the Alps, canoeing the Amazon or scuba diving at the Great Barrier Reef, Terry kept his bags packed and ready for the next great adventure. He was also an avid gardener like his grandmother, the late Velma Pilgrim Walters. He spent many hours each day working in his yard and flower beds and was eagerly looking forward to the spring so he could start planting again.
Terry was a Christian man who was very active in the First United Methodist churches of Waynesboro and Philadelphia, where he served as chairman of many committees. He read his Bible daily until the final weeks of his life when he could no longer concentrate and then had his daughter Tammie read it to him.
He is survived by his daughter Tammie Pace, who cared for him faithfully the last months of his life. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Collins and Mary Elizabeth Pace; two brothers, Charles (Linda) and Johnny (Pam); six nieces and nephews; and eight great-nieces and great-nephews, who were all very special to Terry.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents Ottis Pair and Frances Perry; stepfather Cliff Perry; and brother James Pair.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church 563 East Main St., Philadelphia, MS 39350.
