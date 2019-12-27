Terry W. McElhenny of Laurel was born on Feb. 21, 1929 and passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 23, 2019. His parents were Troy and Mamie McElhenny of Decatur.
Terry is survived by his wife of 65 years Mary B. McElhenny; two sons, Glenn McElhenny and wife Marilyn, and Brooks McElhenny and wife Tammy; one sister, Irma Cooksey; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Troy and Mamie McElhenny; a son, Phillip McElhenny; and a sister, Sue Taylor.
Terry served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a member of Grace Covenant Church in Ellisville. He loved his Lord, his family, his church family and anyone he met.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Monday, Dec. 30, from 5-8 p.m. The service will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Beatline Baptist Church Cemetery.
