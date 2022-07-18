Terry Wayne Jefcoat, 63 of Hattiesburg, passed away July 16, 2022 at Forrest General Hospital. He was born on Feb. 3, 1959 in Laurel, the only boy and youngest of two children to Ledones Mondell and Flossie Dell (Eldridge) Jefcoat.
A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23 at Big Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Soso.
Terry grew up in Soso with his grandparents, alongside their seven boys. Of course, being country boys, they were always outdoors and into something, with hunting and fishing among their favorite things to do. Terry attended West Jones High School, graduating with the Class of 1977, and went to work in the oil field, working offshore for several years before an injury forced his retirement.
Terry is remembered as a fun-loving guy who loved to laugh. His passion for fishing stuck with him, participating in the Forrest County Bass Club and fishing many tournaments.
Terry had a huge heart and was eager to help anyone. He would often open his home to friends and family who needed a place to stay. He was a "hands-on" dad, having the time to do anything his children needed. Taking them to school, practices, games, dance class or whatever the need was, Terry was there.
He loved his family and children, and will be sadly missed by all whose life he touched.
Terry was preceded by his paternal grandparents who raised him, L. D. and Jewel Jefcoat, and his mother Flossie Dell Jefcoat.
Left to cherish his memories are his children, daughters Hayley and Casey Jefcoat, both of Hattiesburg, and sons Terrance Jefcoat of Soso and Brandon (Miranda) Glover of Decatur; his father Mondell (Pearl Grace) Jefcoat and sister Teresa Sullivan, also of Soso, and his sister Renee (Ollie) Cliburn of Brandon. He leaves a legacy of two granddaughters, Audrey and Analisse Glover, both of Decatur, along with numerous extended family and friends.
Trinity Funeral Services is honored to serve the Jefcoat family in their time of need, and asks that you remember them in your thoughts and prayers over the coming days.
