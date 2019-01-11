Texana M. McFarland, 101, of Laurel passed away on Jan. 10, 2019. She was born in Jasper County on Oct. 26, 1917.
Mrs. McFarland was a homemaker and a member of Highland Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Grover Cleveland Morgan and Ruby Jane Rogers Morgan; husband O. H. “Mack” McFarland; brother Kenneth Morgan; sister Katheryn Wheeler; and nephew Kenny Morgan.
Survivors include her nieces and nephew Jane Jackson, Kathy Town, Larry Morgan, Judy Bird and Ruth Faggart; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and special friends John and Caroline Watts and West Moss.
Services will be at Memory Chapel on Sunday, Jan. 13. Visitation will begin at 2:30 p.m. and the service will follow at 3:30 p.m. Interment will be in Crestview Cemetery. Rev. Paul Brashier will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Scott Stringer, Josh Mauldin, Leroy Jackson, Dannie Town, Caleb Jackson and Mason Stringer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League,2511 Moose Drive, Laurel, MS 39440.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.