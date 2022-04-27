Theda Laverne Hagan, 91, peacefully entered the pure and perfect eternal presence of the Savior she loved and served on Tuesday morning, April 26, 2022.
Born Oct. 26, 1930, Theda suffered a stroke in February 2011, which brought great change to her life. Although the stroke affected her ability to speak clearly, she never ceased to be a person of prayer. If she ever met you, you were prayed for; if you were a friend or family, you were prayed for daily or more often. Theda sent dozens of cards each year to celebrate birthdays or to encourage those going through a difficult season. Usually, the greeting or word of encouragement was written in the form of an original poem and in her beautiful handwriting.
Theda wrote more than 200 songs and wrote and published 31 books. She loved to hold book-signings at local bookstores in and around Madisonville, Ky., where she would meet total strangers only to make new friendships that often continued without end. The last 11 years she was blessed to live as a resident of Comfort Care in Laurel, where she was able to take an active part in daily life.
She was preceded in death by her parents Roscoe and Clara France; her husband Joe Hagan; son Gerald Hagan along with his wife Brenda; and sister Mable Goldsmith.
She is survived by son David Hagan (Jennifer) of Laurel; five grandchildren, Jared Hagan (Alicia), Ryan Hagan (Leigha), David Hagan II (Courtney), Jonathan Hagan and Christian Hagan (Haley); great-grandson David “Tripp” Hagan III; great-granddaughter (Caroline Ivy Hagan); and a number of beloved nieces and nephews including her sister’s only child, Arlene (Loyd Earl) Hibbs of Madisonville. She was also aware and rejoiced at the news of a second great-granddaughter (Catherine Isabella Hagan) due in September 2022.
Special thanks to all the staff and volunteers at Comfort Care for the incredible level of compassion, care and service you have consistently provided her for the past several years.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 28, from 5-7 p.m. at Colonial Chapel in Laurel. A graveside service will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Living Word Church, P.O. Box 18259, Hattiesburg, MS 39404
