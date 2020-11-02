Thelma Bell-Davis

Thelma "Celestine" Bell-Davis, 91, of Erie, Pa., died on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. She was born May 31, 1929 in Laure to the late Paul Ed Bell and Rosella Jones.
Celestine was an active member of Oak Park and a devoted member of the Second Baptist Missionary Church and served in the Bible school, missionary, food bank and choir.
She worked for the Erie School District for 25 years, retiring in 1996. Celestine enjoyed theater, opera, poetry, creative writing, music, genealogy, history, travel and the casinos.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years Charles L. Davis; son Edward E. Davis Sr.; daughter Martina J. Jones; and brother Edward Dace.
She leaves two daughters, Selestine L. Davis and Scottie L. Davis; one sister, Katie R. Anderson; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation and a special acknowledgement by the AKA-Mu Nu Omega Erie Chapter will be at the Second Baptist Missionary Church (757 East 26th St.) on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to noon, where her homegoing celebration and repast will immediately follow. Interment will be in the Erie County Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to the family's GoFundMe campaign https://gf.me/u/y5665d
Professional services by Pitts Funeral Home (2926 Pine Ave., Erie, PA 16504).
