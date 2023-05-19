Thelma Pauline Ashley, 86 of Ellisville, MS passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Christus Highland Medical Center in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was born Sunday, May 9, 1937 in Jones County, Mississippi. On September 23, 1956, she married Charles D Ashley.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Ellisville Funeral Home at 1204 Ave. B in Ellisville, Mississippi. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, Mississippi. Burial will follow in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Mize, MS. Bro. Brent Benson and Bro. Andy May will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Dean Ashley, Sr.; father, Arthur Leon Welch; and mother, Pauline Myrick Welch; grandchild, Jason Hathorn; sister, Betty Harrison (Gerald) and Shirley Ruth Davis (James).
Survivors include her son, Charles "Chuck" Dean Ashley, Jr. (Shannon Long), daughters, Lynn Denise Smiley, Cynthia "Cindy" Dean Riser (Greg) and Mary Frances Miles (Robby); grandchildren, Aarika Maynard (Brandon), Wesley Smiley (Amanda), Michael Welch (Jodi), Ian Riser(Shauna) and Orey Miles (Ashleigh); great grandchildren, Chase Maynard (Harley), Chasity Smiley, Sloane Maynard, Kagen Welch, J. L. Welch, Hollie Rahaim, Oliver Riser, Abby Smiley, Braiden Carter, Jackson Smiley, Audrey Kay Smiley, Blaise Hathorn, Hunter Hathorn, Briggs Grantham, Slade Miles, Kenidi Miles; brother, Paul Welch (Libby).
Pallbearers will be nephew, Mark Welch, Jeff Davis, Mike Davis, Jeff Jones, Kerry Welch & Chris Jones. Honorary Pallbearers are the remaining nephews and great-nephews.
Special music will be performed by Debbie Kelly and accompanied by Dee Dee Ellzey, pianist.
In lieu of flowers, mother had in her funeral requests for donations to be made to The Arbor Day Foundation at https://p2p.onecause.com/treesinmemory/Ashleys-garden
