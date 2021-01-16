Therron Rayburn Freeman

Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at Springhill Baptist Church in Laurel for Mr. Therron “Ted” Rayburn Freeman, 60, of Laurel who passed from this life on Jan. 14, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Gulfport. Brother Sam Freeman and Brother Kelvin “Bud” Freeman will officiate the service with burial to follow in the Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Terry Moss, Steve Lunsford, Stanley Jefcoat, Randy Carr, Tony Mills and Steve Martin, with Oliver May, Axton Johnson, Clark Freeman, Jerry Huddleston and Wayne Boler serving as honorary pallbearers.
Mr. Ted was a member of Springhill Baptist Church for more than 40 years. His wife was the love of his life and his family was his world. When Mr. Ted walked into a room, his presence was known by his big smile and his solid handshake. He was very compassionate and loved mentoring kids. He never met a stranger and could fix anything. He was employed in the oil field for more than 40 years. He retired as a field manager with Baker Hughes. He was scoutmaster with Troop 48 for more than eight years. From 2005 to the present, he owned F-5 Farms. He was a board member of the Calhoun Water Association for more than 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents; in-laws Kathern and Vinson Freeman; and nephew Tristan Freeman.
He is survived by his wife Karen Freeman of Laurel; daughters Annah Freeman (Justin) Johnson of Petal and Brooke Freeman of Laurel; son Zachery (Lizzie) Freeman of Laurel; parents Rayburn and Faye Freeman of Richton; two brothers, Sam (Dawn) Freeman of Laurel and David Freeman of Picayune; three grandchildren, Oliver May, Axton Johnson and Clark Freeman; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation will be 4:30-9 p.m. Sunday at Springhill Baptist Church.
