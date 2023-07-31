Tommy went to his heavenly home on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his father Wallace Tolbert; mother Louvinia Henderson; stepmom Frankie Tolbert; son Thomas Shane Tolbert; and grandson Bryan Smith Jr.
He is survived by his wife Judith Lynn Tolbert; granddaughter Haley Marie Tolbert Mooney; stepdaughter Jennifer Walters Smith; brothers Billy (Gale) Tolbert, Ronnie (Melissa) Tolbert and Ricky Scott; sisters Kathy Garcia and Belinda Spicer; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He will be cremated and there will be a memorial service at a later date.
