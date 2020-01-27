Thomas “Bruce” Allen, 61, passed away Jan. 25, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel surrounded by his family.
Mr. Allen was born in Jones County on July 6, 1958. He worked at McCaskill Brothers for
about 30 years as a sheet metal specialist. He served in the United States Army, where he earned several commendation medals.
He was preceded in death by his mother Sarah Ann Allen and his father James Harold Allen.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son Timothy Allen; daughter Tosha Vermilya (James);
three sisters, Linda Graham (Ike), Kathy Hegwood (Yuddy) and Jenny McCarty (Danny); and one brother, Eric Allen (Terra), all of Stringer; two grandsons, Leland Kramer (Kayleigh)
and Cody Kramer; and four great-grandchildren, Hunter, Arianna, Little Bear and Little Bruce.
He will be fondly remembered for his caring and loving personality, and his love for hunting. He was a hardworking man who loved his family and always was there to help anyone that needed him. He had a deep love for his great grandkids. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him and he left a long legacy of fathering anyone who needed a mentor.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 1. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and a memorial service will follow at 10.
