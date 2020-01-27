Thomas Andrew Clark, 64, of Waynesboro died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at his residence. He was born Saturday, March 26, 1955 in Waynesboro.
A memorial service will be March 28 at 1 p.m. at the residence of his sister Deborah Cumberland at 84 D. Hutto Drive in Waynesboro. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his father Luther Clark and brother Ray Clark.
Survivors include his mother Ruby Bates; three sisters, Deborah Cumberland, Connie Sue Clark and Sara Waller.; and five brothers Everett Clark, Dennis Clark, Paul Bates, Matthew Bates and Phillip Bates.
