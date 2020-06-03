Thomas D. Peniston, 79, passed away on May 31, 2020.
Mr. Peniston was born in Ferriday, La., on Dec. 12, 1940. He was a security guard prior to his retirement.
Mr. Peniston was preceded in death by his parents Horace Thomas Peniston and Marie Wactor Peniston; and his wife Marylon Peniston.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son James Nicholson of Laurel; two daughters, Jane Marie Martinez of Monahan, Texas, and Rebecca Stump of Atlanta; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 4, at Antioch Methodist Church Cemetery at 11 a.m. with visitation at the cemetery at 10:30 a.m.
