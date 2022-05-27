Thomas Darrell Graham, born on the 31st day of December 1939, entered his heavenly home on Tuesday, the 24th day of May 2022 at Forrest General Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his mother Ida Belle Bush and father Claude William Graham of Ellisville Junction; his sisters Nell Strickland, Elizabeth Langley and Dorothy Dykes; and granddaughter Clara Graham.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Carol Irene Graham; three children, Cheryl Padgett of Petal, Stacy Wheeler (John) of Novato, Calif., and David Graham (Gina) of South Elgin, Ill.; seven grandchildren, Brandon Padgett (Brittany) of Sumrall, Kelli Azlin (Jordan) of Tucson, Ariz., Dylan Wheeler of Seattle, Andrew Graham (Vanessa) of Sigonella, Italy, Celia DeCastro (Khanhai) of Pensacola, Fla., and Wheaton Graham and Rowan Graham, both of Jacksonville, Fla.; two great-grandchildren, Brodie Padgett and Finley Azlin; sister Jeanette Magsig (Ted) of Falls Church, Va., and brother Terry Graham (Athena) of New Port Richey, Fla.
Tom lived in Laurel in his youth and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1957. After serving four years in service to his country, and having met the love of his life Carol Irene Martin of Merritt Island, Fla., he settled down in his hometown to raise his family. He served the citizens of Laurel in the city’s fire department, retiring as chief after 28 years of service.
After retirement, has was a loyal member of the Hardee’s Breakfast Club. He was a devotee of western movies, an avid reader, a dog lover and an expert traveling companion.
A private family graveside service will be Saturday, May 28, at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Due to his love for dogs, any contribution to a local animal shelter in his name would be an honor. He will be greatly missed.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.