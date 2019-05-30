Thomas Edward Moore, 68, of Summerland passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was born Monday, Sept. 18, 1950 in Soso.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 30, from 5-9 p.m. at Summerland Baptist Church in Taylorsville and on Friday from 9-11 a.m. Funeral services will be at 11 at the church and burial will follow in Summerland Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Eric Estes will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.
Tommy was a deacon at Summerland Baptist Church. He retired from BellSouth/AT&T in 2007 and was a member of the National Guard. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, racing and traveling, bust most of all, talking to anyone and everyone. He spent most of his time with his family, especially his granddaughters and everything they were involved in, such as softball games, pageants, dance recitals, gym practices, cheer competitions, church and school programs, and anything in between. Tommy had a love for people like no other, and was always helping and doing for others.
He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Berniece Moore; sister Darlene Wagner; nephews Michael Garner and Adam King; and his in-laws Hershal Sr. and Dorothy King.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years Charlotte King Moore; his children Tim Moore and his wife Laci and Jill Moore Crumpton and her husband Jason; grandchildren Kylee Beth Moore, Kolbee Moore, Ambree Crumpton and Brynlee Crumpton; brother Max Moore; sister Paula Hendry and her husband Joe; brother-in-law Dan Wagner; and a host of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Dan Wagner, Joe Hendry, Hilton King, Ance King, Harlan King, Howard King, Tommy Sims and Dylan Wagner.
Honorary pallbearers will be Max Moore, Merrill Landrum, Derek Wagner, Greg Moore and Shann Moore.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.