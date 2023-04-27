Thomas Eric Tisdale, 57, of New Augusta passed away on April 24, 2023 at Merit Health Wesley Medical Center. Visitation will be Monday, May 1, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg. The funeral will follow and burial will be in Ellisville City Cemetery. Mr. Tisdale was preceded in death by his father Paul Tisdale; and his mother Rose Ferguson. He is survived by his four siblings, Steven Ferguson, Paula Jo Buckhannon, Gary Tisdale and Adam Tisdale; and numerous nieces and nephews.
