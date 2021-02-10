Thomas Eugene Clark was born October 1, 1932 in Wayne County Mississippi, and died on February 4, 2021 surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Delores "Sue" Clark and four children, Cindy Devereaux of Laurel, MS, Al Clark of Canton, GA, Mike Clark of Fairhope, Al, and Pam Jarman of Hattiesburg, MS. He is survived by one brother, Ed Clark of Biloxi, MS. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and a large extended family.
Tommy grew up in Eucutta Mississippi, graduated from Beat Four High School, attended Jones College and the University of Southern Mississippi. He retired as a supervisor from Masonite Corporation.
Tommy was known as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. He loved participating in sports and was a lifelong Ole Miss fan. He was known for his easygoing nature and sense of humor.
As one of Jehovah's Witnesses, he had a strong faith in the resurrection and future life under Christ's reign when "the last enemy, death, is brought to nothing." 1Corinthians 15:26.
A graveside service is planned on February 6, 2021, 2:00 pm, at Memorial Gardens of Laurel, MS. Memory Chapel of Laurel, MS is handling the arrangements.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.