Thomas Evans Ellzey, born Aug. 29, 1931, passed peacefully at home on Dec. 24, 2021 at the age of 90.
He was preceded in death by his parents Calvin and Ethel Hilbun Ellzey; wife Grace Holifield Ellzey; sons Stanley and Glenn; and brother Jimmy Dale.
Survivors include his daughter Linda Haigler (Don); sister Calva English; brother Billy Jean (Rita); five grandchildren, Chris (April), Justin (Kerri), Allison (Terry), Todd (Vanessa) and Russell (Angie); 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Mr. Ellzey served in the U. S. Army. He retired from the police department in Laurel after 20 years and retired from Masonite Corporation. He also worked at Phillips Building Supply.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 5-7 p.m. with the service following on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Big Creek Cemetery. Rev. Scott A. Davis will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Chris Ellzey, Justin Ellzey, Todd Haigler, Russell Haigler and Larry Wilson.
