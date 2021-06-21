Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.