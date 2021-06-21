Thomas "Tom" Foster went to his heavenly home Friday, June 18, 2021. He was born Aug. 8, 1937, in Monticello to James and Nannie Foster.
He served in the U.S. Air Force as a jet aircraft mechanic from 1956-60. He was a member and deacon at First Baptist Church Shady Grove. He loved the Lord and was kind to everyone. He owned Electro Care Appliance Repair for 30 years. He also loved running marathons.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son David Foster; sisters Jonnie Griffith and Jannie Hearn; and brothers Clyde, Burnell and James Earl Foster.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years Patsy (Smith) Foster; daughter Diane (Toby) Herrington; sister Marie Boone; granddaughter Allison (Jason) Sabbatini; grandson Warren (Michelle) Herrington; great-granddaughters Olivia Orellana, and Clara and Lillian Sabbatini; and great-grandson Brooks Herrington; brother-in-law Charles (Betty) Smith; sisters-in-law Katherine Buchanan, Jean McKinley and Tiny (Jimmy) Stephens; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, June 21, from 5-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Memory Chapel with burial to follow in Shady Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Toby Herrington, Warren Herrington, Jason Sabbatini, Randy Cooley, Daniel Harris and Cooper Goodwin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Stephens, Charles Smith and deacons of First Baptist Church Shady Grove.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.