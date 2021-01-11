It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Thomas Frank Williams on Jan. 6, 2021 at the age of 88.
Mr. Williams was born on April 1, 1932 and raised in Moselle, but chose to reside in Laurel for the majority of his adult life. He went to trade school to be a TV repairman and worked at Sears for more than 30 years, eventually retiring and opening his own shop. His proudest moments were those he served as a sergeant of the Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division in the United States Marine Corps. As a result of a firefight on July 4, 1952, he was awarded a Purple Heart. He was a God-fearing man who knew what duty, honor and patriotism were.
Mr. Williams and his beloved late wife Erma Dean Williams were married for more than 63 years and leave behind four children, Patricia Suzanne West of Laurel, Thomas Michael Williams of Laurel, Steven Anthony Williams of Hattiesburg and James David Williams of Laurel. He also leaves behind two granddaughters, Heather Michelle Van Houten of Laurel and Presley DeAnn West of Laurel. Lastly, Mr. Williams leaves behind four great-grandchildren, Connor Sharp and Zachary Sharp of Piedmont, Okla., and Dawson Gardner and Dallas Manns of Laurel. He was greatly loved and will forever be truly missed.
Graveside services will be Thursday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. at Lawn Haven Cemetery. Dusty Golobay will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Larry West, Cody Hodge, Madison Deloach, Jeff Boone, Josh Boone and Lance Chancellor.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
