Thomas Harold Herrington, 72, born in Laurel on Sept. 28, 1945, went to his heavenly home on July 22, 2018.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at Memory Chapel. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with the services following at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Memorial Gardens. Rev. Ken Harrison will officiate.
Prior to this retirement, Mr. Herrington was employed with Reliable Supply as a machinist. He enjoyed working on old cars and will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather and brother. He is a Shriner and was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hearns Herrington and Doris Gray Herrington; and brother, Terry "Parr" Herrington.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Barbara Herringotn; son, Michael W. Herrington; daughter, Tonya Blackledge (Chris); brother, Kenny Herrington; sister, Jenny Myrick (Reid); seven grandchildren, Joshua Blackledge, Jared Blackledge, Mickayla Herrington, Jonathan Blackledge, Mykal Herrington, Julia Blackledge and Wess Herrington; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Bret Barger, Wayne Herrington; Kevin Myrick, Joshua Blackledge, Jared Blackledge and Jonathan Blackledge. Honorary pallbearers will be B.L. Brooks, Bruce Windham, Ricky Windham and Kenny Ray Young.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
