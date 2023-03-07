Thomas Jacob Paulsen, 83, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023. Mr. Paulsen was born in Gary, Ind., on Oct. 11, 1939, to Yvonne Ruley Paulsen and Wilmer Paulsen.
He attended high school in Crown Point, Ind., and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He separated from the Army at the rank of sergeant and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University Northwest. Upon graduation, Mr. Paulsen was hired by the Masonite Corporation and, in the late 1970s, was a part of the migration of Chicago-area Masonite families to Laurel. Mr. Paulsen enjoyed a 40-year career with Masonite and Craftmaster Manufacturing. He had a passion for aviation, starting as a self-taught ultralight pilot and later earned his recreational pilot’s license in 1983.
Mr. Paulsen was preceded in death by his parents and sister Marcella Plastic.
He is survived by his three children, Pamela Paulsen Danielson and husband Brian of Oak Harbor, Wash., Thomas Jacob Paulsen Jr. of Reston, Va., and Jennifer Paulsen Thornton and husband Chet of San Francisco; 11 grandchildren, Benjamin, William, Ella, Jennifer, Salter, Esmee, Etta, Chester, Mitchell, Delia and Samuel; and sister, Shirley Paulsen Rees.
Mr. Paulsen will be remembered for his sharp wit, passion for flying, motorcycles and love of the outdoors. Of his broad interests ranging from cooking to fishing to history and NASCAR, first among them was his love for his country. He traveled the world for business, was an avid reader and a talented craftsman. A memorial service will take place this summer on the beach in Alabama, his happy place.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
