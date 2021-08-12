Thomas Lavon Richards, 88, of Petal passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at Brookdale Senior Living. Services will be Saturday, Aug. 14, at 9:30 a.m. at Moore Petal Chapel followed by burial in Forrest Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Richards was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. He served in the United States Air Force and was a Mason. He was also a butcher for 45 years before retiring from Jitney Jungle in Hattiesburg in 1995. He loved fishing, traveling and going on cruises.
He was preceded in death by three siblings, Alvin Richards, Irene Richards Windham and Johnny Richards.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years Dorothy Selma Richards of Petal; three children, Tommy Richards of Garland, Texas, and Diana Richards Locke and Robert Richards (Shira), all of Petal; four grandchildren, Steven Richards, Laurin Locke (Haleigh), Laken Richards and Emily Locke Minter (Codey); three great-grandchildren, Brooklynne Richards, Kadey Minter and Leland Brosh Locke; many nieces and nephews; he and his wife’s best friend Jo Ann Voigt; and his beloved dog Romo.
Visitation will be Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.