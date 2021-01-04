Thomas "Tommy" M. Williams of the Sharon Community passed away Jan. 1, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
Tommy was born Feb. 27, 1949 in Drew. Tommy served in the United States Army, where he was wounded in combat March 1969 and he was awarded a Purple Heart.
Tommy was a wonderful husband, an amazing daddy and pappy. He loved his family, who looked up to him for his courageous life and all his life teachings. He taught respect, courage and integrity.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 49 years Bernadette (Bernie) Williams; sons Lance Williams (Lisa) and Vince Williams (Susan); grandchildren Emilee Williams, Ethan Williams, Darian Williams, Logan Williams, Jason Arrington and Chris Arrington; host of nieces and nephews; and sister Betty Blancett (Jerry).
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with a chapel service to follow at 10 at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Burial will follow at Sharon Cemetery. Wesley Waites will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Ethan Williams, Logan Williams, Jason Arrington, Chris Arrington, John (boy) Smith, Mark Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Heath Blancett, Jack Rayner, Brad Grunig and Cooper Herrington.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.