Thomas “Tommy” Nelson Gibson, 78, of Ridgeland died on Nov. 9, 2020 at the V. A. Medical Center in Jackson.
Tommy was born in Laurel on Feb. 4, 1942. He was employed as an electronic engineer prior to his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents James Nelson Gibson and Winnie Lee Butler Gibson; and his sister Catherine Gibson Welborn.
Those left to cherish his memory are his brother Michael Ray Gibson and wife Jane of Meridian; his sister Janice Gibson Herrington of Ridgeland; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was at Fellowship Cemetery in Taylorsville on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. Rev. Michael Gibson and Rev. Rhett Payne officiated.
Pallbearers were Michael Gibson, Eddie Gibson, Ronnie Welborn Jr.` and Robbie Welborn.
