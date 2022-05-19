Thomas O. Legg

Thomas “Tom” O. Legg of Moss passed into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Merit Health Wesley at the age of 83.
Tom was born Feb. 14, 1939, to the late Goodman Brasher and Cora Walters Legg of Moss. He was a graduate of Benz Floral School in Houston, Texas, and spent more than 60 years creating unique, beautiful floral masterpieces. He was well-known for his 40 years of service at Bay Springs Florist. Tom enjoyed watching basketball games, listening to old hymns, gardening, working in his yard and spending time with his family and friends. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Moss.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Kay Robertson.
He is survived by his nephew Jeff Robertson (Melanie) of Brandon; nieces Sonia McGowan of Byram and Melissa Uldrick (Mark) of Ellisville; a host of great-nieces and great-nephews; other relatives; and many friends.
The family will have a memorial service on Saturday, May 21, at 3 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Memory Chapel in Laurel. Internment will immediately follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Moss. Brother Tony Johnson will officiate the ceremony.
Pallbearers will be D.J. McGowan, Thomas Andries, Mark Uldrick, Shannon Spradley, Milton Spradley and Thomas Livingston. Honorary pallbearers will be Wallace Smith, Charles Legg and Haskins Montgomery.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
