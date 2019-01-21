Thomas R. Turner, 83, of Ellisville died Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. He was born Saturday, Aug. 10, 1935 in Ellisville.
Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 21, from 1-3 p.m. at West Ellisville Baptist Church in Ellisville. Funeral Services will follow at 3 at the church and Burial will follow in Mount Olive Methodist Church Cemetery. Dr. Dwight Smith and Brother Jerry East will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Turner was preceded in death by father Alvin H. Turner; mother Callie Turner; brothers Willis Turner, Al Turner and Rural Turner; and sister Dot Smith.
Survivors include wife Nelda Turner; daughters Stacey Butler (Dennis) and Tracey Turner (Patrick Parker); grandchildren Ali Bounds (Wilson), Dylan Butler, Mikala McCraw, Makensi McCraw, Meredith McCraw, Maddox McCraw and Brayden Parker; brothers Carl Turner, Latrell Turner (Pansy) and James Turner (Dartha); sisters Celeste Shoemake, Vernice Craft and Vasti Robertson (Conrad).
Pallbearers will be Dylan Butler, Maddox McCraw, Randall Turner, Mike Turner, Stephen Woodward, Ray Smith, David Thomas and Stan Robertson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Butler, D.W. Woodward, Patrick Parker, Oliver Smith, Jerry Smith, Glenn Geddie, Rob McCraw, Chris Robertson, Keith Craft, Jerome Woodward and Greg Shows.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to West Ellisville Baptist Church.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
