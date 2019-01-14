Thomas Ramsey Flynt, 83, of Ellisville died Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 at his residence in Ellisville. He was born Monday, Dec. 30, 1935 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 15, from 1-2 p.m. at the Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Graveside services will be Tuesday at 2:30 at Indian Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Roger Pruitt will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Flynt was preceded in death by his parents Stanford Lamar and Zella Earnestine Jackson Flynt.
Survivors include his wife Helen Jean Flynt of Ellisville; children Edward Flynt (Belinda) of Ovett, Cindy Flynt of Laurel and Scott Flynt (Sandi) of Ellisville; grandchildren Austin Flynt, Ryan Flynt, Danielle Walters, Leland Rogers, Natalie Flynt Herndon and Kaylie Flynt; great-grandchildren Mia Walters, Jaxon Wade, Mason Craven and River Spurlin; siblings Charles Flynt (Selena), Gifford Flynt, Gary Flynt (Marty) and Sidney Flynt, all of Laurel.
Pallbearers will be Buck Sanderson, Jameson Buckley, Darrin Herndon, Brad Lyon, Jerald Mixon and Jake Wade
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association or a charity of your choice.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
