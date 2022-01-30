Thomas Ray Henderson of Laurel passed away Wednesday, Jan.26,2022 at his home. Hewas 87 years old.
The funeral was Saturday at Highland Baptist Church with burial in Hickory Grove Cemetery.
The men’s Sunday school class served as pallbearers.
A Jones County native, Mr. Henderson was born Oct. 5, 1934, the oldest child of Rayand Pearl Henderson. He grew up attending West Laurel Baptist Church. Aftergraduating from George S. Gardiner High School in 1952, he enrolled at Jones CountyJunior College in Ellisville, hitchhiking back and forth to classes from his home in Laurel.HeeventuallywenttoMississippiStateUniversity,whereheearned a degree inaccounting.
At some point during those years of schooling, Mr. Henderson met his sister’sboyfriend’ssister.HernamewasMildredBlackwellofLaurel.TheymarriedonOct.1,1955, and reached Biloxi, to honeymoon, via aborrowedcar. It wasa union that lastedmore than 66 years.
In 1958, Mr. Henderson graduated from MSU. His first job was with U.S. Steel inBirmingham,whereheworkedinanofficefilled,healwayslamented,withUniversityofAlabama graduates. In 1965, the corporation moved him to its headquarters inPittsburgh, Pa. While there, the Hendersons — faithful Christians all of theirlives — helped one of that city’s first Baptist churches open its doors. Soon, though, theclimate just proved too cold for the Southerners, and they moved their growing familyhome.
In1968,Mr.Hendersonbegan work asaCPAindowntownLaurel. His family attended Wildwood Baptist Church and later, after moving to north Laurel, theyattended Highland Baptist Church. In addition to devoted service to his church, where he served as a longtime deacon and taught Sunday school classes, he was a member of the Laurel Optimist Club and the Mississippi National Guard. Healwayssupported DixieBoys baseball.
More than anything, Mr. Henderson enjoyed spending time with his family, especiallywitheveryonegatheredaroundadinnertable.Heenjoyedallfoodbuthad,inparticular,something of a sweet tooth, leading one of his family members to remark: “Bananapudding is being served in Heaven tonight.”They added: “Pecan pie, too.”
Inadditiontohisparents,Mr.HendersonwasprecededindeathbybrotherFreddieHenderson.
Heissurvivedbyhiswifeof66yearsMildredB.Henderson;sister Anna H. Landrum;four children, T.J. (Bud) Browning, Charlene Henderson, Delene (Ricky) Adams andAllen Henderson; and four grandchildren, Richard (Danielle)Adams, Bryan (Heather)Adams,William(Joy)BrowningandAnn(Josh)Manning;and eight great-grandchildren, Avery, Isabella, Archer, Carter, Amelia, Allie, Miles and Luca.
