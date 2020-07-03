Thomas Richard Blake, 63, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 in Laurel.
Mr. Blake was born in Montgomery, Ala., to James E. Blake and Lucy Mae Johns Blake, who preceded him in death, along with his wife Linda Sue Ganey Blake.
Surviving family members are his sons James D. Ganey, Jimmy H. Ganey, Norris J. Ganey Jr. and William E. Ganey; and a host of grandchildren.
Services will be at a later date.
