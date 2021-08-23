Thomas “Tommy” Richard Foster was born on July 9, 1962, and passed from this earth on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. He passed away at South Central Regional Medical Center from complications due to COVID-19.
Tommy was a graduate of R.H. Watkins High School and Jones County Junior College. He worked as an over-the-road truck driver until an accident left him disabled. He enjoyed fishing and other outdoor activities. He loved children and worked with the youth at Grace Baptist and Park Haven Baptist churches.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents Archie L. Foster Jr. and Betty Sue (Brady) Foster; maternal grandparents Otho Richard (Nig) Brady and Naomi Priscilla (McDonald) Brady; and paternal grandparents Archie L. Foster Sr. and Frankie Lou (Giles) Foster.
He is survived by his brothers Archie L. Foster III (Hope) of Laurel and Gregory A. Foster (Debby) of Leakesville; nieces Emily Foster Brooks, Paige Foster Fleming and Anna Foster Hollingsworth; nephews Eric Foster and Jason Foster; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be at Park Haven Baptist Church (3110 Highway 15 North in Laurel) on Saturday at 2 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.