Thomas “Mike” Smith, 70, of Ellisville died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Sunday, July 4, 1948 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 9, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville First Assembly of God in Ellisville. Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at the church and burial will follow in Ellisville City Cemetery. Brother Kenny Morris and Brother Andy Stringfellow will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Smith was preceded in death by father Alton Clifton Smith; mother Margaret Williams; granddaughter Parker Shay Creighton; and sister Kathy McKenzie.
Survivors include wife Dotty Smith; sons Michael Smith (Dawn) and Mitchell Smith (Aleena); daughter Amy Creighton (David); grandson Jordan Creighton; granddaughtersTabitha Smith, Riley Creighton, Emily Smith, Bailey Smith, Rachel Shay Creighton and Ruby Smith; brother Charles Allen Smith (Karen); and daughter-in-law Kristina Smith.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
