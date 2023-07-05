Thomas Stanley Sumrall, 63 of Laurel, MS passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He was born Saturday, September 19, 1959, in Laurel, Mississippi.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel in 4593 Indian Springs Road, Laurel, MS. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 10:00AM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel in Laurel, MS. Burial will follow in Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Ovett, MS. Bro. Reggie Weems and Bro. Robbie Johnson will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home Laurel is in charge of arrangements. 601-649-3342
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Lee Sumrall.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Cheryl Scremin Sumrall; sons, Michael Sumrall and John Thomas Sumrall; daughters, Courtney Sumrall Purvis (Mark) and Alison Delancey (Dusty); mother, Faye Sumrall Wolgamott; grandchildren, Trip Purvis, Adie Purvis, Charlotte Sumrall, Bradon Delancey, Brodie Delancey and Braylee Delancey; brother, Mike Sumrall (Kathy); sister, Sherry Blackledge (Craig) and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Michael Sumrall, Hugh Schwan, Johnny Scarbrough, Roger McCraw, Eric Adams, and Brian Blackledge.
Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Watson, Eddie Ingram, Scott Good, Ed Strickland, Steve Sims, and Robert Huddleston.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.coloniallaurel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.